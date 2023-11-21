David Warner withdraws from T20I series against India after World Cup win

Australia opener David Warner will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after he was withdrawn from the squad following their ODI World Cup 2023 win, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The 37-year-old joined a group of other Aussie players who will miss out on the T20I series ahead of the three-match Test series against Pakistan on December 14. According to ESPNcricinfo, World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also be missing out on the forthcoming 20-over format series along with Aussie all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh.

Despite starting just four days after the ODI World Cup final, the series acts as part of the build-up to next year's T20 edition in West Indies and the USA. Australia will be playing six more T20I series before the start of next year's T20 edition in the West Indies and the USA.The 35-year-old Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will lead the World Cup winners in their upcoming T20I series against India.Emerging West Australian allrounder Aaron Hardie has been named as the replacement for Warner. He joined the squad over the weekend. Hardie had recently made his ODI and T20I debuts during the white-ball tour of South Africa in September.