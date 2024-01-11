IND vs AFG: Aakash Chopra Picks His Potential Bowling Lineup for 1st T20I vs. Afghanistan, No Place for THESE Players

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared insights into India's potential bowling lineup for the upcoming T20I against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The three-match T20I series is set to commence, and India, with an impeccable record against Afghanistan in T20Is, is gearing up for the challenge.

Chopra, on his YouTube channel, delved into the team's bowling choices, expressing his preference for Axar Patel over Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Despite Sundar's notable contributions in his 40 T20I appearances, Chopra believes that Patel's left-handed advantage makes him a strong contender for the first T20I.

“If you wish to play Washington Sundar by mistake, another left-hander. However, I don't think Washi will be able to play. I feel if Axar is at No. 7, you will have to play a spinner only at No. 8 and that will be Kuldeep Yadav,” Chopra said.

Regarding the highly ranked Ravi Bishnoi, Chopra suggested that Bishnoi, currently the number 2 ranked bowler in T20I cricket, might not find a place in the opening match. The cricket analyst emphasized the likelihood of India opting for three fast bowlers and two spinners due to prevailing dew conditions.

“If Kuldeep plays at No. 8, India will have to go with three fast bowlers because considering the fog here, I am convinced a lot of dew could come. So I feel three fast bowlers and two spinners. A place might not be created for Ravi Bishnoi and Washi,” added Chopra.

The anticipated match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma as the team leader, making a comeback since his last T20I appearance in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Notably, Sharma's last white-ball match was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.