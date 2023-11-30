"Rohit Sharma never said 'no,' why convince him for T20I leadership": Ex-Indian cricketer

Former Indian cricketer and prominent commentator, Aakash Chopra, has expressed skepticism regarding reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma is hesitant to lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20I series in South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keen on having Rohit Sharma captain the Men in Blue in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya.

With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the series, BCCI officials are reportedly attempting to convince Rohit Sharma to take on the leadership role. However, according to emerging reports, Rohit is said to be reluctant, citing his absence from the national team for nearly a year.

I don’t think Rohit has ever expressed his desire not to lead India in any format.



Happy to be corrected…if I have missed anything 🙏🏽



So, why does he need to be convinced for something that he’s never said NO to??



In fact, since the last T20 World Cup…nobody has mentioned… https://t.co/wHTuE2sult — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2023

Aakash Chopra, not convinced by these reports, asserted that Rohit has never expressed a refusal to captain India in any format. He questioned the need to persuade Rohit when there is no prior indication of his unwillingness. Chopra took to the X social media platform to share his thoughts, stating, "I don’t think Rohit has ever expressed his desire not to lead India in any format. Happy to be corrected…if I have missed anything So, why does he need to be convinced for something that he’s never said NO to?? In fact, since the last T20 World Cup…nobody has mentioned why Rohit-Virat weren’t a part of any T20i that India played. That’s a mystery…nobody has ever tried to unravel.”

Chopra further highlights the mystery surrounding the absence of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20I format since the last T20 World Cup. He notes that no explanations have been provided regarding their non-participation in any T20Is played by India during this period. Virat has already informed the BCCI about his unavailability for the white-ball contests and the Proteas.