Indian Cricketers Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain (Watch Video)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian cricketers Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi on Monday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

They also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here in the temple and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The cricketers sat in the Nandi Hall of the temple and worshipped Baba Mahakal on the occasion.



'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled. Priest of the temple Sanjay Sharma said, "Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which include milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey and with the sesame seed."

After decoration, the Bhasma Aatri was performed and sesame seeds were also offered to Baba Mahakal on the occasion, he added. The priest further said that prayers were offered to Baba Mahakal for his blessings to be showered on everyone in the world.

After attending the Bhasma Aarti, the cricketers told ANI, "It was a pleasure to be here and we took blessings of Lord Shiva."

The cricketers arrived here after their match played against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday evening.

India won the match by six wickets. (ANI)