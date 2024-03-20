WATCH: KL Rahul Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Cricketer KL Rahul visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers to Lord Shiva on Wednesday morning. He was accompanied by his family and the cricketer participated in all sevas inside the temple.

This is his second visit to the temple. Earlier in February, He visited with the actor and her wife, Athiya Shetty. The visit comes a few days ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul in Ujjain

#WATCH | Cricketer KL Rahul offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/5dvZybtgAu — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Rahul missed the last four Tests against England after suffering a quadriceps strain during the first Test in Hyderabad. He went to London seeking medical consultation about his injury and later reported to NCA after returning to India.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Rahul released a video on his official Instagram account where he can be seen batting and keeping practice. However, he will avoid wicketkeeping in the initial stage of the IPL 2024 but can resume it after a few matches.