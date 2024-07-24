Madhya Pradesh Accident: One Killed, Several Injured After Bus Overturns Near Khandwa (Watch Video)

A passenger bus traveling from Khandwa to Burhanpur overturned while attempting to overtake another vehicle at high speed. One person was killed, and several were injured in the accident. According to regional media reports, the incident occurred near Panjariya on Khandwa's Pandhana Road.

VIDEO | One killed, 10 injured after a bus overturned near Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. More details awaited.



Reports suggest the bus departed Khandwa around 8:00 am. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle, causing the bus to overturn. Several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage following the accident. Local residents and police extricated the injured from the bus. The injured were transported to a hospital by ambulance.