Tiger Deaths in Madhya Pradesh: 12 Tigers Died in Last 6 Months at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Investigation Team Formed
A three-member team has been formed after the death of 12 tigers in the last six months at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, which houses their densest population in Madhya Pradesh.
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, a prominent wildlife sanctuary, has reported an alarming number of tiger fatalities. However, xact causes of these deaths remain unknown.
the three-member team will conduct a detailed examination of the circumstances surrounding each death, including potential natural causes, human interference, and environmental factors.