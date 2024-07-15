Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Listing Plea Against Scientific Survey of ‘Bhojshala’ in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Monday, July 15, agreed to consider listing a plea against a "scientific survey" of "Bhojshala", a medieval-era structure in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own.

A petition was filed in the top court by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society challenging the March 11 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for a "scientific survey" of the shrine to ascertain it belonged to which community.

In its March 11 order, the high court order had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a survey of the Bhojshala complex within six weeks.