Komal, Kanchan bowl Vidarbha to big victory

This is Vidarbha's straight third victory. Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat first. However they totally failed to negotiate the pace and spin of Komal and Kanchan and were bowled out for a paltry 76 in 43.5 overs. Kanchan, who claimed a six-wicket haul in previous match against Bihar, once again bowled well and captured four wickets for 15 runs. Komal Zanzad was equally devastative. She ripped through the Maharashtra batting line up and captured four for nine runs in 10 overs. For Maharashtra only U Pawar (20), T Hasbanis (15) and S Pokharkar (17) managed to cross the double digit.

In reply Maharashtra achieved the target losing just one wicket in 23.1 overs. In form opening batswoman Shivani Dharne remained not out on 32 hitting four boundaries whereas captain Disha Kasat played an unbeaten knock of 20 in 28 balls with the help of three boundaries. Vaishnavi Khandkar contributed 19. Vidarbha will play their next match against Uttarakhand on January 23.

Brief scores

Maharashtra: 76 all out in 43.5 overs (U Pawar 20, S Pokharkar 17, T Hasbanis 15., Komal Zanzad 4 for 9, Kanchan Nagwani 4 for 15)

Vidarbha: 77 for 1 in 23.1 overs (Shivani Dharme 32, Disha Kasat 20, Vaishnavi Khandkar 19)