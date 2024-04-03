ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table: Updated Standings After BAN vs SL 2nd Test

Sri Lanka secured a resounding victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Sri Lanka clinched a commanding 192-run win in the second Test, completing a clean sweep in their first away series of the ongoing WTC cycle.

Following this triumph, Sri Lanka climbed from fifth to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship standings, amassing a point percentage of 50.00% after four completed Test matches in the new cycle. Meanwhile, Bangladesh plummeted from sixth to seventh position in the rankings, with their points percentage dropping from 33.33 to 25.00%.

The updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table now sees Team India leading with a point percentage of 68.51%, followed by Australia in second place with 62.50%, and New Zealand maintaining third place with a point percentage of 50.00%. Pakistan slipped to fifth position, recording a point percentage of 36.67%, while the West Indies hold the sixth spot with 33.33% points.

Bringing up the rear is the England team, situated in the last position on the table with a point percentage of 17.5% after their recent series outings.

Here's Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table after BAN vs SL 2nd Test:

RANK TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT DEDUCTIONS POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE 1 INDIA 9 6 2 1 -2 74 68.51 2 AUSTRALIA 12 8 3 1 -10 90 62.50 3 NEW ZEALAND 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00 4 SRI LANKA 4 2 2 0 0 24 50.00 5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 -2 22 36.66 6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33 7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25.00 8 BANGLADESH 4 1 3 0 0 12 25.00 9 ENGLAND 10 3 6 1 -19 21 17.5

BAN vs SL 2nd Test Highlights

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second and final Test of the series Wednesday, completing a clean sweep in their first away series of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The Sri Lankan bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 318 in the final innings at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Bangladesh fell short of the 511-run target despite admirable batting performances.

Kamindu Mendis was named player of the match and player of the series for his contributions. He scored an unbeaten 92 in the first innings and took 3-32 in the final innings.

Sri Lanka Dominant Throughout

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a massive 531 in the first innings. Kusal Mendis scored 93 runs off 150 balls, while Dimuth Karunaratne contributed 86 runs off 129 deliveries. Mendis fell just short of his third century in the series.

The visitors restricted Bangladesh to 178 runs, taking a commanding 353-run lead after the first innings. Asitha Fernando claimed 4-34, while Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, and Prabath Jayasuriya each took two wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva's team declared their second innings at 157-7. Angelo Mathews top-scored with 56 runs. Hasan Mahmud took 4-65 for Bangladesh, while Khaled Ahmed recorded figures of 2-34.