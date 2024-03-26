Mahakal Temple Fire: Only Herbal Colors Allowed for Rangpanchami on March 30

Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh will provide herbal colours for Rangpanchami on March 30 following a fire incident. Devotees will not be allowed to bring colours from outside. The temple management aims to prevent any chemical-related accidents during celebrations.

At least 14 priests, including 'sevaks' (servitors), were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Shiva temple in Ujjain early on Monday during the 'bhasma aarti' ritual.

"Along with Holi, the festival of colours is also celebrated in the Mahakaleshwar temple on Rangpanchami. We have decided that Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will arrange for herbal colour made from 'tesu' (palash) flowers on Rangpanchami," Ujjain District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

On Rangpanchami, he said, no devotee will be allowed to bring colours into the temple premises from outside. The number of devotees on Rangpanchami will also be controlled during the 'bhasma aarti' held in the morning, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said that a detailed investigation was being done into the incident and it will also be probed if the fire broke out due to the presence of mica or any chemical in the gulal.