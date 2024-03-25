Mahakal Temple Fire: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Assistance of Rs 1 Lakh Each, Free Treatment

Fourteen priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants), were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, March 25 during 'bhasma aarti.' The blaze took place in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, reported news agency PTI.

"Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries. Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered. It will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain and a report will be submitted in three days," he said.

"The fire started as 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning 'kapoor' (camphor). It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze," he said.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The incident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in this incident. The local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government."

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said clothes are put on the silver walls of the garbha griha to protect it from Holi colours, and it is not known whether the fire started after the 'aarti thali' fell when 'gulaal' was thrown on it or whether the 'gulal' reacted to some chemical.

Yadav, speaking to reporters after arriving in Ujjain, said the injured will be given assistance of Rs 1 lakh each as well as the best available treatment for free. The administration will take all efforts to ensure such an incident does not take place again, the CM added.

"Our first priority is to provide the best treatment to the injured. There is no casualty by the grace of Mahakal. Doctors are facing a problem in finding burn injuries due to the (Holi) colour on the skin," Yadav said. An official said the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the temple.

"Instructions have been given to make arrangements for better treatment of the injured in the accident that took place during Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, and an assistance amount of Rs 1 lakh each will also be provided to the injured. By the grace of Baba Mahakal, there has been no major loss, but instructions have also been given to make appropriate arrangements so that such accidents do not happen again in future," MP CM said.

"The fire started after gulal was thrown as part of a ritual on the occasion of Holi. It caused burn injuries to priests, who were rushed to the district hospital," priest Ashish told reporters. A large number of people, including some VVIPs, were present during the incident in the Nandi Hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum, but no injuries were reported among the devotees, officials said.