Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi lead India into semis with big win over Nepal

The Asian Games-bound Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday cruised to a 23-run victory in the quarterfinal match against Nepal to reach the semifinal of the tournament. In a high-scoring affair at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a record-breaking century to hand India a win over Nepal.

Nepal lost opener Aasif Sheikh early in chase of 203. R Sai Kishore then got rid of the other opener Kushal Bhurtel for his maiden T20I wicket.Handy innings from their middle order and lower order batters though kept the contest alive. However in the end the target proved too much for the men in red.