AMC sets record by collecting Rs 102 crore in nine months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has set a record in the collection of revenue, this financial year. In a span of nine months, the civic body has succeeded in collecting Rs 102.89 crore and it is hoping to touch the magic figure

of Rs 150 crore by March-end.

The property tax and water tax are the main sources of income, apart from the town planning section. The annual budget is dependent upon the collection. The property and water taxes are collected through nine wards (zonal) offices, while the town planning section collects revenue by issuing building permissions, occupancy certificates, approving layouts, marking plots or regularising illegal properties under Gunthewari Scheme. The AMC has constituted independent recovery squads in the jurisdiction of each zone office.

" The average collection of nine months, every year, is between Rs 65 crore and Rs 70 crore. However, the collection during the same period is Rs 102.89 crore, this year. In the past 50 days, our section collected an income of Rs 35 crore," said the acting deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh adding that in the next three months we hope of garnering Rs 150 crore by the end of March.

The month-wise collection (in rupees) by nine zonal offices is as follows:

April - 4.90 crore

May - 4.80 crore

June - 6.35 crore

July - 11.44 crore

August - 9.10 crore

September - 17.76 crore

October - 15.16 crore

November - 18.72 crore and

December (20th) - 14.62 crore

Total - 102.89 crore