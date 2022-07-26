AMC shielding officials involved in leakage of draft on delimitation of prabhags

Aurangabad, July 26: The rough draft on the delimitation of prabhags of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) got leaked before it gets published. Taking serious cognizance of it, the State Election Commission (SEC) directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to submit the action-taken-report (ATR) against those officials guilty in the case, to it. However, the civic administration paid no heed to the order. This indicates that the AMC is trying to shield the officials and personnel involved in the leakage scam.

It may be noted that the AMC submitted the draft to SEC and the 46-page document got leaked on social media on the same night. Earlier, the AMC administration took a stand that the leaked document is not authentic. Later on, on the orders of the SEC, the AMC complained to the City Chowk police station for the namesake.

Meanwhile, the social activist Ravi Deshmukh sent a letter to the SEC regarding the draft. in response to it, the SEC’s desk officer Pradeep Parab wrote a letter to the municipal commissioner directing to take action against the officials and employees in the committee (responsible for preparing the rough draft) for breach of trust and failing to maintain confidentiality, abiding by the orders etc. Parab also told AMC to submit the action taken report to the SEC.

Deshmukh said,” The AMC is trying to shield the officers in the draft committee. If the AMC fails to take required action then I will approach the court for justice.”

Violation of SC order

The controversy relating to the rough draft of AMC was dragged to the Apex Court in 2019. The final verdict upon it was given in March 2022. The Supreme Court has instructed the AMC that it will maintain confidentiality, ensure there is no violation of orders etc. Despite this, the draft got leaked from the AMC office in 2022.