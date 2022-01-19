AMC shifts Covid War Room to ASCDCL headquarters

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, has today issued an order to shift the Covid War Room from the AMC headquarters (Town Hall) to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters, at Kile Ark. The War Room will start functioning from the new address from the next Thursday (Jan 27).

The order issued to the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha stated to keep a close watch and monitor the health of patients under home isolation round the clock (24x7), provide required help during health crisis to them and make a plan to accommodate the possible rise of patients in the third wave.

The number of Covid patients is increasing in the city these days. Majority of them are undergoing treatment under a home isolation scheme. Hence the civic health doctors, officials and personnel will stay in touch with these patients from the War Room. The attendants will also ensure their medication is going on properly.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Meanwhile, the War Room has issued helpline numbers so that the home isolation patients could seek help from the AMC if there is any health emergency or a need emerges to admit the patient in a hospital in an ambulance or other mode of transport.

General Helpline Number (24x7) - 8956306007

Helpline Number for Ambulance - 9168631325

Mano Mitra Kaksh (8 am to 8 pm) - 7030912109

Helpline Number (to know status of beds) - 9168631332 and MHMH App

Helpline Number for Expert Consultation - 9168647837 (10 pm to 12 noon) and 9168647839 (12 noon to 10 pm).