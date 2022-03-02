AMC shocks Government Library through water tax bill

Aurangabad, Mar 2:

In a rare development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) shocked the administration of the Government Library, by posting a water bill of Rs 82,000, although the latter does not have a water connection. The mistake from brought to the notice of the civic officials concerned one year ago, but the decision is yet to be taken upon it.

It may be noted that the Zone II office got recently shifted from the old Mondha area to Sillekhana Road. The library administration applied for the water connection in the new office. On the order of the water supply officials, the library has deposited Rs 27,000. There is no water pipeline near the library. Hence the civic officials told them that the connection will be given to them by laying pipelines from Kranti Chowk police station. However, the registered plumber of AMC claimed that despite laying pipelines the library would not get water in the tap. Hence the library administration left the issue. They hired a jar water supplier to quench the thirst of staff as well as the visitors.

The library administration was shocked on receiving the water tax bill. They immediately corresponded with the ward office and brought to their notice that it does not have any water connection. It may be noted that both the offices are situated across the road and opposite to each other, but one year has passed to it. In addition, the library administration also claimed that the tax assessment officials had levied commercial property tax and the library is paying the tax for the past decade.

Meanwhile, ward officer Prakash Athawale said," The ward office do not know about the network of water pipelines. We will conduct the survey and send the report to the water supply section for taking further action."