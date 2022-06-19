AMC should increase CBSE schools

Aurangabad, June 19:

The number of students is reducing every year in Aurangabad Municipal Schools (AMC). Hence, AMC decided to start CBSE schools last year. Last year, two schools were started and these schools received a good response from the parents. Now, Azad Yuva Brigade has demanded the AMC administrator to start CBSE schools in the Muslim populated areas.

In a memorandum, Mobin Ansari mentioned that CBSE schools should be started at Aaref Colony, Rozabaug, Rahimnagar - Kiradpura, Silk Mill Colony and other Muslim populated areas so that the minority students will get quality education.

Abdul Rahim Khan, Hazi Asad Mirza, Umer Siddique, Aziz Basravi, Altamash Hashmi, Hazi Imran Patel and others have signed the memorandum.