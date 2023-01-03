AMC sought permission to fill 125 posts

Proposal submitted to the state government to fill posts of class 1 to 3

Aurangabad: As the vacant posts in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) are increasing, the administration has submitted a proposal to the State government seeking permission to fill 125 posts in the first phase. Sources mentioned that efforts are being made to fill the posts of class 1 to 3 including engineers, assistant commissioner, clerks and firemen.

The government approved the new structure of the number of officers and employees in the municipal corporation last year. Accordingly, the total number of sanctioned posts in the AMC has increased to 5202. Out of them 2965 employees are currently working while 2237 posts are vacant. The municipal administration intends to recruit on these vacant posts as per requirement. But no concrete action has been taken in this regard since last year. A few days ago, the government sent a letter to the municipal corporation and instructed them to complete the recruitment process before May 2023 as required. However, the cost of salaries and allowances of the employees is 40 percent of the total income of the AMC. There is a rule that this cost should be within 35 percent. Only then can recruitment be done. However, the AMC has decided to fill only some posts instead of filling all the posts. Sources said that although the establishment cost is more than the limit, permission will be obtained for filling 125 posts as a special matter.

Beware of scammers

In the past few days, the administration has received complaints that money is being extorted from the unemployed youths under false promise of a job in AMC. The municipal officials have advised caution from such scammers.