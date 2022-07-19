AMC stocks 72K booster doses

Aurangabad, July 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has implemented the drive to administer free of cost booster (precaution) dose, as per the guidelines of the Central Government, in the last week. Reviewing the growing response from the citizens, the civic health section has stocked 72,000 Covid-19 vaccines, of three different types, for the convenience of the citizens.

The vaccination drive started in city on January 16, 2021. Earlier, the first and second dose of vaccine was being given freely to the citizens of age 18 years and above. For the last few days, the vaccination of children above 12 years has also started in the city. Considering possibility of the new wave of Covid-19, the civic administration is focussing on administering third dose (booster) to the citizens.

Earlier, the booster dose was given on payment by the Central Government. Hence, the response was poor to it. Now, the Central Government to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav occasion has announced administeration of free of cost booster dose to the citizens till September 30, 2022.

The AMC has started the drive in city from Friday. In first two days, 3442 persons took the third dose. The AMC has arranged vaccination facilities at 48 centres in the city.

As per the AMC health section, the AMC has stocked Covishield (29,420 doses) and Covaxin (24,360 doses) for adults and Corbevax vaccine (18,660 doses) for minor children. The total stock is of 72,440 doses. The health section will place order for more doses as per the demand, it is learnt.