AMC striving for promotions, pension benfits to its employees!

Aurangabad, May 2:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined that the administration is striving that the civic officers, employees should get promotions and pension benefits.

Pandey was addressing a gathering at the flag-hoisting function organised on Maharashtra Day (on May 1) at the campus. The additional commissioners B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioners Santosh Tengale, Aparna Thete, Nanda Gaikwad, chief auditor D K Hiwale, deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh and education officer Ramnath Thore were present on the occasion.

“ The time has come for teachers of the AMC schools to update themselves with the emerging trend in the field of education sector (teaching methods and technology) under the Smart Education programme. Besides, the efforts are also underway to provide quality health services to the citizens, especially to the urban poor, under the Smart Health programme,” stressed the AMC administrator.

The teacher of AMC’s school at Harsul, Sanjay Kulkarni alias Jai Ghatnandrekar was feted on the occasion for presenting his poem in the Literary Meet held at Udgir recently. The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar conducted the proceedings.