AMC swimming pool started after 3 years

Aurangabad, April 17:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) swimming pool behind Siddharth Garden has been opened for the residents after almost three years. More than 300 new members have registered while around 300 life members have started swimming in the morning and evening hours.

The number of swimmers are on a rise due to increase in the city temperature, informed project chief Abhay Deshmukh.

Siddharth swimming pool was closed for repairing in 2019 and Rs 80 lakh were spent on it. Recently, the pool was inaugurated by guardian minister Subhash Desai after the repairing. The Corona restrictions have also withdrawn and hence AMC administrator took the decision to open the pool for the public from April 12. Residents gave huge response to the pool in the past three-four days, Deshmukh said.

For registration for swimming, the swimmers will need a certificate from an MBBS doctor, certificates of both the corona doses. For the children below 12 years, will need age proof, aadhar card and photo.