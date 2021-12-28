AMC targets completion of devp. works before third wave

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The health experts have predicted that the third wave of Coronavirus is likely to hit in February 2022. Taking cue of it, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today inspected various ongoing development works in the city and ordered them to complete them on top priority.

Harsul Plant

The garbage plant having the capacity to process 150 metric tonnes of mixed garbage at Harsul is lying pending. Hence the AMC administrator instructed the civic officials' concern to pursue and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to start the plant and also procure additional land required for it. Till the procedure is completed, Pandey also instructed to obtain the consent of the farmers for giving their land on a rental basis. The city engineer S D Panzade and deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi accompanied him.

City Bus Depot

It may be noted that 10-acres of land has been reserved at Jadhavwadi for developing City Bus Depot. This land was reserved for the construction of Transportnagar. Pandey, after inspecting the site, told the civic officials to speak to

office-bearers of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). Pandey assured of providing them with all required facilities. The deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, executive engineer B D Phad and deputy CEO of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) Arun Shinde were present on the occasion.

Padegaon Plant/Abattoir

The civic chief also inspected the garbage processing plant at Padegaon. He instructed to dispose of the heaps of garbage through the scientific method and also settle the issue of leachate soon. He expressed satisfaction over the manufacturing of fertiliser. Pandey then proceeded to visit the slaughterhouse and inspect the ongoing works. The project management consultant (PMC) assured him of completing the works by December 2022. Pandey also inspected the ongoing construction of the compound wall at Safari Park and orders to complete it by March 31, 2022. The second phase works including the supply of basic amenities of Safari Park will also be starting soon.

Beautification of Kham River

The ongoing beautification works at Kham River impressed Pandey. The pathway is being constructed on the edge of the river bed to encourage the movement of visitors at the site. The sitting benches have been fixed at different places for the people. Civic chief hoped the city's pride Kham River emerges as one of the most sought tourist places of the city.