AMC threatens filing offences against owners, if cattle, other animals are found straying on roads

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The straying of cattle and other animals on roads is causing traffic problems or creating traffic congestions. Hence to get rid of it, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has hinted at taking stern action against the animal owners and if needed may file criminal offences against them !.

The AMC operates mobile pens to catch straying cattle or other animals from different parts of the city. These animals are transported and then kept in a pen constructed on the rear side of the zoo campus. The animal-owners then visit the garden, pay the fine amount and get their cattle or animals released. " In the period of last nine months, the AMC has held 599 cattle and other animals and collected a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh from the owners," said the chief animal

husbandry officer (CAHO) Shaikh Shahed adding that the AMC is taking all care to prevent straying of any animal on the roads.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said, " The stray animals create obstructions for traffic on roads. The animal owners should not release them for straying. The appeal is made regularly but is not paid heed. Hereafter, if we find any animal-owner violating our order or not abiding by it then we would file an offence against him."