AMC to conduct tree census, soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to conduct a tree census in the city. The task will be undertaken after many years. The census will help the AMC to understand the actual strength of trees in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, a local NGO, Aurangabad First, will be performing the task.

Meanwhile, the AMC has geared up to prepare an action plan to maintain the environment in the city. To develop a dust-free destination, the AMC has proposed to establish vertical gardens and fountains on important roads in the city. Every year, the AMC undertakes a tree plantation drive. It plants 15,000 to 20,000 trees, out of which, at least 50 per cent of trees survive. Hence there is a healthy population of trees in the city.

It so happened that the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has completed the drone survey and also obtained satellite and google images of the total properties. The survey revealed that there are 2 lakh trees in the city. On learning about it, the environment minister Thackeray instructed the AMC administrator A K Pandey to complete geo-tagging of all the trees. Hence the AMC geared up to conduct the census of trees.

The NGO Aurangabad First (is a union of representatives from different organisations belonging to industrialists). The NGO volunteered to conduct the tree census. Hence the AMC will soon plan and start the work, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the AMC administration has appealed to the organisations and societies to remove their advertisement panels fixed and displayed on different trees in three days. If they fail to do so then the AMC administration will initiate strict action and file offences against them.