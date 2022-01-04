AMC to decide on closure of schools, soon

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Sensation prevailed after 87 Covid-19 patients were detected from the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the AMC administrator A K Pandey clarified that the civic administration is keeping a close watch on the happenings and the decision regarding the closing of schools will soon be taken after reviewing the situation.

The schools in the city limits had re-opened after relaxation in the pandemic situation in November. However, within a month, the situation is worsening. The figures of patients are growing over the past four days. The situation pushed the parents and guardians to worry. The figure again scaled up on Tuesday. Hence the citizens got panicked. Hence the AMC administrator gave the above statement.

It may be noted that the target of AMC is to vaccinate 69,998 students (of age group 15 years to 18). Presently the schools in the city are operated on a regular basis. The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said that that the AMC has sought help from schools for the successful implementation of vaccination drive for the students. The AMC health section has dashed a letter to each school seeking the list of students eligible for vaccination and the day that would be convenient for the vaccination.