AMC to deposit Rs 46 lakh for sewage facilities in Satara-Deolai

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to pay the first instalment of Rs 46 lakh to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to obtain technical approval for the detailed project report (DPR) valuing Rs 232 crore to lay sewage pipeline network in Satara-Deolai localities.

It so happened that the state government has directed the AMC to scrutinise and obtain technical approval to the DPR from the MJP. Accordingly, the MJP has demanded a scrutiny fee of Rs 2.32 crore (one per cent of the total project cost) against going through the DPR. The cash-strapped AMC underlined that is unable to pay the scrutiny fee at one go. Hence, it requested the MJP to allow to pay the fee in five instalments. Accordingly, the MJP directed the AMC to pay the first instalment of Rs 46 lakh.