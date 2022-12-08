AMC to focus on overall development of city in 2023

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today informed the media persons that the focus of civic administration will be on the overall development of the city in the new year. The pending works would be taken up for completion and improvement of services and facilities in different sections will be done on a war footing basis. The development works going on in the city through Smart City funds will also be nearing completion in the new year, he stressed.

The AMC is celebrating its 40th anniversary on December 8 (Thursday). Hence, the civic chief inaugurated the Media Room, at the AMC headquarters, today evening.

He said, “A team of foreign women delegates is visiting the city as a part of the G20 Summit. Meanwhile, the state government has granted an aid of Rs 50 crore to undertake various beautification works and facelift the city. We are trying to get ready the development plan for the city at the earliest. The AMC has appointed a private agency to assist the team of town planners of the DP unit.”

40-km long roads

Chaudhari underlined that the AMC will be spending Rs 100 crore from the municipal fund to develop 66 roads of length 40 kilometres. The proposal to start the tender process has been approved and the works will start in the new year. The AMC will be publishing four separate tenders inviting different contractors to undertake road works valuing Rs 25 crore each. The development of 16 roads from the discretionary funds of MLA, MLCs and MPs is separate from this list.

Traffic Coordination Committee

Traffic congestion has become a nuisance and is the core issue of the city which is needed to be resolved soon. A coordination committee comprising representatives of the traffic police branch, RTO, AMC engineers and others will be formed. The committee will study and find out a solution to get rid of traffic chaos on a permanent basis, said the civic chief.

Hawkers Policy

The AMC has submitted the proposal to the Labour Commissioner to implement the Hawkers Policy in the city. There are 14,500 registered hawkers in the city limits. Hence the AMC has proposed to form a body by electing its representatives. The implementation would be done only after the election of the representatives, explained Chaudhari.

Upgradation of PHCs

There are 40 primary health centres (PHCs) of AMC in the city. Hence the civic administration will focus on the upgradation of these PHCs and ensure that they are equipped with all the required facilities, technology and manpower, apart from the services. The aim is to bring smiles on the faces of the visiting patients, he pointed out.

Recruitment in AMC

There is a dire need for staff recruitment in the AMC. The administration will seek guidance from the Backward Class Commission in the recruitment of Class III and IV personnel. The AMC will also resend the proposal seeking the recruitment of officers to the state government, said the civic chief.