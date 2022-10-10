AMC to implement ‘Sangli Pattern’ to improve edn quality

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Abhijit Chaudhari decided to implement ‘Sangli Pattern’ to improve the quality of its schools. A workshop will be organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir at noon on October 11.

Education officers from Sangli Zilla Parishad, experts, headmasters and teachers of the Municipal Corporation will guide the participants. The AMC has 70 schools in the city with 18,885 teachers.

Of them, 17 are secondary schools. The quality of the AMC schools has improved a lot recently.

There was a long queue of parents for admissions at AMC’s Naregaon school. A total of Rs 63 crore is being spent under Smart City Project to turn 50 schools into ‘Smart Schools.’

A total of 132 ‘Baalwadis’ are being run under the monitoring of the civic body.

The schools have 404 teachers, 56 headmasters and 56 clock-hour-basis teachers. The Corporation launched five Central Board of Secondary Education schools recently and the initiative is receiving a good response from parents.

The computer laboratory was developed in three schools under Corporate Social Responsibility while five and seven schools have Mathematics and Science Laboratories respectively.

Nearly 600 teachers will attend the programme.

Deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad and education officer Sanjiv Sonar said that Dr Abhijit Chaudhari would preside over the ceremony.