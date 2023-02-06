AMC to invite tenders for developing roads of Rs 80 crore

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon be publishing tenders to undertake the construction of roads valuing Rs 80 crore. It may be noted that the civic administration due to the code of conduct for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency election was unable to publish the tender. The AMC will also be inviting tender valuing Rs 10 crore for the upgradation of facilities at its 39 primary health centres (PHCs) and hospitals soon.

It may be noted that the election code of conduct got matured on February 3. It was followed by two days' holidays (Saturday and Sunday). Hence the initiative to call tenders started on Monday.

According to sources, the AMC will be inviting four separate tenders and each tender will invite the contractor to develop and construct roads valuing Rs 20 crore.

The AMC has also prepared an estimate of valuing Rs 3 crore to beautify the water heritage Kamal Talao. The work is expected to start after the G20 delegation visit.

Meanwhile, the AMC had also submitted the proposal for the Satara-Deolai drainage line (of Rs 275 crore) and performing the biomining process at the old garbage depot in Naregaon and existing garbage depots at Chikalthana and Padegaon (of Rs 75 crore) to the state government. Hence the civic administration is eagerly waiting to get their administrative approvals.