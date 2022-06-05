AMC to plant 50,000 trees in the rainy season

Aurangabad, June 5:

Every year a large number of trees are planted in the city by the garden department of the municipal corporation. This year, the target is to plant 50,000 trees in the rainy season. On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, 12,000 trees were planted in different parts of the city.

This year the target of planting 24,800 trees was given by the government. Municipal corporation will plant 50,000 trees. On Sunday, 7500 trees were planted on Prozone Mall to Kalagram road, 1200 from Salim Ali Sarovar to TV Center, 200 trees in front of Damadi Mahal and 600 in Kamal lake area. In the second phase, a large number of trees will be planted on Beed bypass road. Additional municipal commissioner BB Nemane, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Raju Shinde, health medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Chief garden officer Dr Vijay Patil, Municipal education officer Ramnath Thore, Executive engineer Bhagwat Phad and others were present. Students from primary school Ashoknagar, primary school Naregaon Urdu Marathi, 55 students of Uday Shalini Fellowship and citizens were present on this occasion.