AMC to purchase 3 lakh tri-colours

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to purchase 3 lakh tri-colour flags to implement the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme organised by the Central Government as a part of the 75th year of the Independence Day of India (Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav). The distribution of flags will be made through AMC schools, health centres and ward offices. Meanwhile, the policy on the distribution of flags will be decided after the finalisation of the sponsorer.

The AMC has geared up to implement the national event of pride successfully. Earlier, the AMC administrator A K Pandey reviewed the preparation of the event at the Smart City Office, recently. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners B B Nemane and R P Nikam, deputy commissioners Somnath Jadhav, Aparna Thete, Nanda Gaikwad and Santosh Tengale, city engineer S D Panzade, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, MASSIA’s Manish Agarwal, Aurangabad First’s Hemant Landge, Dr Kishore Pathak, Vyapari Mahasangh’s Jagannath Kale, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha and others.

According to the AMC, there are around 3 lakh properties in the city. Hence the flag will be hoisted on each house. The AMC will purchase the flags through the government’s portal. Later on, these flags will be stocked in AMC schools, health centres and ward officers. It is hoped that the citizens will voluntarily purchase the flags from these centres and hoist the flags.

According to sources, here is a good opportunity for the institutes, organisations or NGOs to participate in the national event. They can purchase the flags and distribute them to the citizens.