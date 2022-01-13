AMC to rope in medicos to tackle third wave

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon rope in the services of intern doctors to stay in tune with the Covid patients undergoing treatment under home isolation.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, " We will be sending a letter to the deans of Government Medical College and MGM Medical College to spare 20 intern doctors each to AMC. They will be deployed in the AMC's War Room and will stay in touch virtually with the patients under home isolation. The intern doctors will make regular video calls to the patients and develop a special rapport with them. The communication with a doctor, other than their private doctor treating them, will provide relief and help develop confidence in them. It will also help patients to fight against the infection and recover their health soon."

Five specialist doctors for Meltron

Dr Mandlecha also underlined that the AMC is appointing specialist doctors for the Covid patients suffering from comorbidity (like BP, diabetes and kidney related ailment). Initially they will be attached to Meltron Covid Care Hospital (Chikalthana). The interviews to shortlist five competent specialists are being conducted today afternoon.

No home isolation?

The MoH mentioned that if any Covid patient demands for home isolation, the AMC will not allow him unless he/she has taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. Instead they will have to get admit at the government set up for treatment, he said.