AMC to set up polyclinics in five hospitals

Aurangabad, July 6:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted a proposal seeking funds under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) to set up polyclinics (providing multispeciality facilities) in its five hospitals. The AMC requested to grant funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The AMC runs 40 primary health centres (PHCs) and five hospitals in the city. However, the health facilities in them are inadequate. The AMC provides primary health facilities to the urban poor through its OPDs during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, three multispeciality hospitals, of 60-beds each, will be constructed at different places under Smart City Mission. These hospitals will have ICU, special room, general ward, operation theatre, etc.

Meanwhile, the AMC health section proposed to set up polyclinics providing multispeciality facilities in five hospitals - Bansilalnagar, Cidco N-8, Kranti Chowk, Shivajinagar and Nehrunagar - under NUHM. These hospitals record a visit of 150-200 patients daily. Hence the polyclinic proposal aims at benefitting the urban poor.

If the proposal is okayed then the AMC will appoint expert doctors to treat myriad diseases, establish a dedicated set up and provide adequate state-of-the-art facilities, said the sources.