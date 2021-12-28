AMC to spend Rs 16.83 crore on constructing dividers, footpaths

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has invited one single tender valuing Rs 16 crore to construct footpaths and dividers on important roads in the city under the 15th Finance Commission fund. However, an air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the small and medium contractors after the AMC invited a single tender. They alleged that the civic administration has done this intentionally to provide benefit to the contractor of choice.

The AMC is hardly undertaking development works in the city for the past few years. The AMC has received a fund of Rs 63 crore under the 15th finance commission. Hence, the administrator has decided to utilise a portion of funds on

the construction of dividers and footpaths on important roads in the city. The news had spread like wildfire amongst the contractors' circle. They were impatiently waiting for it, but were disappointed when the AMC invited the tender seeking a single contractor, two days ago. The tender comprises 27 different types of works. The contractors said that they were hoping that different tenders will be invited to complete these works within the stipulated time.

According to sources, " Not a single file in any section of AMC moves from one table to another unless you pay a bribe or clearing the 'percentage.' Instead of handling several contractors and calculating their percentages, the move aimed at inviting one single contractor and handle the single percentage issue. Besides, 'Laxmi Darshan' also becomes easy, alleged the contractors. The state government is nowadays inviting separate tenders, by diving one major work, so that the development work gets completed soon. However, the AMC has acted completely adverse to the motto of the state government."