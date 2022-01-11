AMC to take stern action against nylon manja sellers

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The municipal commissioner A K Pandey has today started the drive against nylon manja (thread string with powdered glass) sellers in the city today. It may be noted that one woman fell on the road after the nylon manja encircled around her neck. She has escaped unhurt, but sustained minor injuries around her neck. Meanwhile, the High Court also took the cognizance of the incident and ordered action against stockists of nylon manja and prohibit its sale.

It may be noted that the AMC in association with the NGOs Life Care, Animal Welfare Association of Aurangabad and Salokha Animal Planet launched the drive against the foreign thread sellers. The banners and posters will be displayed on various important corners to create awareness amongst the citizens about the dangers of nylon manja.

The Nagrik Mitra Pathak of AMC will also be pressed to initiate action against the manja-sellers in the city. The representatives of NGOs, AMC advisor Dr B S Naikwade, secretary Jayesh Shinde, Ajay Kumar, Mehmood Shaikh, Sushil Bhatkar, Sagar Wanse and Harsh Magare were present on the occasion.