AMC to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue on Feb 9

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji on February 9 at 4 pm. The decision was taken after the AMC administrator A K Pandey visited Kranti Chowk and inspected the ongoing

works today morning.

The horse-mounted statue has been installed on the heightened pedestal during the last week. Hence the Shivpremis had requested the civic administration to unveil the statue before Shiv Jayanti (on February 19). Meanwhile, it is being said

that the statue is likely to be unveiled at the hands of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or the environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier, the BJP has claimed the credit saying that the party had taken the resolution in the general body (GB) meeting of increasing the height of the pedestal and installing the new statue at Kranti Chowk. However, they could not succeed in it.

Later on, they demanded to unveil the statue at the hands of Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant. Ceasing the dispute over who will unveil the statue, the AMC decided to host the unveiling function.

Pandey during the inspection noted that the beautification works were nearing completion. Hence, he instructed the artists to finalise their last touch-ups as early as possible. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Smart City Development

Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is funding to develop Shiv Shrusti encircling the pedestal. The work is underway and will continue for a few more months, it is learnt.

Features of the Bronze statue made in Pune

Total height of the statue (including pedestal) - 52 feet

Height of Statue - 21 feet

Width - 8 feet

Weight - 7 tones

Height of Pedestal - 31 feet

Estimate of statue - Rs 1 crore

Estimate of pedestal - Rs 1.50 crore (including beautification).

The pedestal will be covered with panels of murals, fountains and a beautiful ambience.