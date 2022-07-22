AMC undertakes cleaning of Naher-e-Ambari

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) deputy engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande underlined that a quantity of 1 MLD of water will be used for drinking purpose from the historic Nahar-e-Ambari. As a result, the AMC undertook the task of cleaning the live aqueduct of length 2 km from Rauza Baugh to Ektanagar through divers. So far, four tractors of waste had been removed from the aqueduct, said Dhande.

The state government has awarded the responsibility of streamlining the water supply in the city to the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar. Acting upon the order of Kendrekar, the AMC started undertaking various measures including the lifting of 1 MLD of water from the Nahar-e-Ambari.

The AMC pressed the divers from Pune to clean the aqueduct. The divers Rameshwar Kharat and Nandkumar Wagh started the task of cleaning two days ago. The waste which has been removed from the chambers of the aqueduct includes torn clothes, wrappers, boulders, bricks and other waste. This restored the regular flow of water from the Naher. The cleaning of the aqueduct between Rauza Baugh and Ektanagar and its chambers has increased the water flow, said the AMC officials.

Dhande said,” The Naher water will be transported through the pipeline and will be stored in an elevated storage reservoir at Delhi Gate. The deputy engineer Mukund Baviskar and junior engineer Ashish Kumar Wani have been entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the water source on priority.”