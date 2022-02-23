AMC vets worried over poor recovery of 'Veer'

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The slow recovery in the health of the six-year-old White tiger 'Veer' is worrying the veterinarians of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). All the test reports have been reported as normal. Meanwhile, the tiger is not eating food on its own. The attendant has to feed him.

There are nine yellow tigers and three white tigers (two females and one male) in the AMC's Siddharth Garden Zoo. A few days ago, Veer stopped eating the food. However, the caretaker noticed the change and shifted the big cat to the clinic set up on the zoo campus. The treatment is going on under the guidance of AMC's veterinarian Dr Neeti Singh.

Meanwhile, the AMC has invited a team from a veterinary college in Parbhani. The health of Veer has not been improved as per expectations. According to the vets, the tests of Veer are reported normal, then why the wildlife animal is not eating food on his own. This has pushed the civic officials to worry over the deteriorating health.