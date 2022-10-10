AMC witnessed leakages 30 times in last 10 months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The deteriorating condition of two pipelines – 700 mm and 1400 mm- drawing water from the Jayakwadi Dam to the Nakshatrawadi has become a matter of grave concern for the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The water supply section of AMC has witnessed leakages in these pipelines for 30 times in a period of last 10 months (from January to October 10). Hence to get rid of the issue and seal the leakages promptly, the AMC has awarded the annual contract of Rs 10 lakh to a contractor.

It may be noted that the city witnessed a severe drought in 1972. Hence to overcome the situation, the water from the dam was brought to the city through 700 mm size pipeline on war-footing. In 1980s, the demand of water increased due to rapid expansion of the city. Hence the second pipeline of 1400 mm size was laid to transport water from the source. Technically, the life expectancy of both pipelines has got ended in the year 2000 and 2005 respectively. An attempt is being made to lay a third pipeline since 2007. Presently, the task of laying pipeline of 2500 mm size is underway under the new water supply scheme of costing around Rs 2,714 crore. The water project is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The sources in AMC water supply section confirmed that the pipelines have witnessed bursting for 30 times from January 2022 to October (10) 2022. The AMC acts promptly and repair the leakages to save the wastage of water. The AMC has awarded the annual maintenance contract for Rs 10 lakh to the contractor.

It is being said that the thickness of 700 mm and 1400 mm pipelines is reducing. The minor leakages are formed in it due to fluctuation in pressure in water supply. The technical team, however, pin-pointed of facing hardship while working in the black soil. The distance of pielines between Jaikwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi is 45 kms. The ratio of pipeline bursting is very low in the city limits as the length of running pipes is less.

The AMC executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande said, “If the leakage is formed in any of the two pipelines laid between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi, then the AMC immediately stops the supply of water and undertake the repairing works on war-footing basis. It is because if there is delay then it affects the water supply schedule of the city.”