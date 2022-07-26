AMC's electoral list to be declared in August

- Sorting of voters list into prabhag wise is underway by district election branch.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) general elections are likely to take place after monsoon. Hence the rough draft of the electoral list will be published in August and the final list on September 2. The population of voters in AMC jurisdiction will be 11 lakh.

Four municipal corporations of Marathwada including Aurangabad, Latur, Parbhani and Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporations will be witnessing the general elections, this year.

The election branch at the district collectorate has prepared the constituency wise list of voters. It is updated till May 31, 2022. The list will now be bifurcated into prabhag wise and then its rough draft will be published on August 13. The election officials will then invite objections and comments upon it by August 22 and after corrections, the final electoral list will be published on September 2. The election schedule will be declared, later on.

It may be noted that four prabhags from Phulambri constituency are in the jurisdiction of AMC. There are around 1.25 lakh voters in AMC limits, while around 1 lakh voters from Aurangabad (West) constituency are out of AMC limits. Hence the voters list will be finalised after adding and deleting all these voters.

When contacted the deputy collector (election branch) Bharat Kadam said,”The deputy collector Prabhoday Muley has been provided all the information to divide the voters list into zilla parishad and panchayat samiti’s Gut and Gan wise.”

Strength of voters in four constituency is as follows:

Aurangabad (Central) - 3.35 lakh

Aurangabad (East) - 3.23 lakh

Aurangabad (West) - 3.51 lakh and

Phulambri - 3.37 lakh.