AMGM to organize EV 3-wheeler exhibition on March 25-26

Exhibition at Marathwada Auto Cluster

Aurangabad, March 16 :

Aurangabad Mission for Green Mobility (AMGM) an initiative of Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) has organized a two-day exhibition showcasing three-wheeler passenger and commercial electric vehicle (EV) on March 25-26, at Marathwada Auto Cluster, Aurangabad.

The exhibition aims to promote the EV ecosystem in the region, with seminars and workshops on EV by experts. Charger manufacturers, EV startups, entities willing to start a business in the EV segment can participate in this exhibition. This exhibition will give an opportunity to the manufacturers of E-vehicles, charging stations, allied industries and financers, insurance cos to showcase their products. Around 30 stalls will be made available for exhibitors. The aim of the AMGM mission is to bring manufacturers of such E-vehicles and its customers on one platform.

300 cars booked in first phase

AMGM has received overwhelming response to its first phase initiative to book electric four wheelers, as of now over 300 cars are booked in the last two months. As part of AMGM initiative EV two-wheelers, four wheelers, buses, and three wheelers are targeted to be brought in Aurangabad city and Marathwada region. Considering the required ecosystem to the new technologies, development with more than 20 charging stations at public places with easy access is also planned.