Amidst rainfall, Prahar Janshakti Party took out Akrosh Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), under the leadership of MLA Bacchu Kadu, organised a massive protest march in the city despite heavy rain to press for various demands on Friday afternoon.

The morcha started from Kranti Chowk, and as soon as it began, people spread to Paithan Gate. Every road leading to Kranti Chowk was blocked, with Prahar-branded vehicles visible everywhere.

Marchers came from all corners of the state, holding Prahar's white flags in their hands and wearing the party's caps. Arrangements were made for their accommodation and meals in various marriage halls across the city. Notably, a large number of differently-abled individuals participated in the agitation. Some couldn’t walk, and some couldn’t hear, but they still held the Prahar flag and raised slogans.

During the event, Prahar leaders including MLA Rajkumar Patel, Executive President Ballu Javanjal, State President Anil Gawande, President of Differently-Abled Association Ramdas Khot, Anil Chaudhary, Prahar’s City President Kunal Raut, Marathwada President J K Jadhav, District President Sudhakar Shinde, Laxmi Deshmukh, Shivaji Gade, and other office bearers were present.

A delegation led by Bacchu Kadu submitted a memorandum of demands to Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade. The discussion lasted for half an hour, and Gawade assured that a report on the demands would be provided within eight days.

PJP’s 17 demands

Implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Farmer loan waivers and a 50 percent concession on the interest and principal amount of loans from the last two years.

Formulation of a policy banning independent onion export.

Special packages for fruit-growing farmers.

Launch of a separate scheme for farm labourers.

Increase in the monthly salary for differently-abled persons and establish a separate university for them.

Creation of a separate corporation for project-affected people.

Equal disbursement of funds in urban and rural housing schemes.

Provision of homes for the homeless.

Increase in the salaries of part-time government employees.

Auctioning the Governor's bungalow in Mumbai and using the funds for schemes.

Government repossession of land in Mumbai seized by Parsi businessmen.