Amit Thackeray in the city on Oct 13-14

MNS goes soft on loudspeaker policy

Aurangabad:

Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) chief Amit Thackeray will be arriving in the city for two days on October 13 and 14. After completing the Marathwada tour, he will hold a meeting with the office bearers of the MNS in Aurangabad.

The party is determined to fight all the upcoming elections on its own. MNS district president Sumeet Khambekar in a press conference on Wednesday said that although the voice raised by the MNS over loudspeaker in the month of May has now become soft, we have not retreated. Thackeray will be meeting MNS office-bearers along with the members of the Vidyarthi Sena. Changes are being made in the organization where necessary. He will arrive at Chikalthana airport on Thursday. From there they will lead a bike rally to a hotel on Jalna road. On October 14, he will hold a meeting of MNVS at a hotel on Jalna Road at 10 am. He will also review the municipal election preparations. The meeting will continue till 3 pm, then he will visit the member registration campaign in Khokadpura. He said that some officials from Yuva Sena will join MNS. Bipin Naik, Ashish Suradkar, Gajanan Gowda and others were present on the occasion.