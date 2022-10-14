Amit Thackeray interacts with youths

Aurangabad

Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Thackeray interacted with the youths in a five star hotel in the city on Friday. Hundreds of boys and girls had gathered in the hotel. He directed the youths to open MNVS units in the colleges.

Thackeray came in the city on Thursday under the Mahasampark Abhiyan. On Friday, he interacted with collegiate boys and girls. The youths present there filled a form.

Speaking to the reporters he said that the students have been directed to open MNVS units in each college to resolve the education and students issues. The boards of the units should have the names and mobile phone numbers of the officials so that the students can contact them.

The youths presently are facing the problems of unemployment and competitive exams. During the Mahasampark Yatra, these problems will be addressed and attempts will be taken to resolve it, Thackeray said.

Presently, the politics in the state is the entertainment for the people. MNS is the only appropriate alternative for the people of Maharashtra. About contesting elections will be decided by party chief Raj Thackeray.

District president Sumit Khambekar, Bipin Naik, Ashish Suradkar, Gajan Gaunda Patil, Vaibhav Mitkar, Rahul Patil, Sanket Shete and others were present.