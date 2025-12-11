AMRUT organises free drone pilot training for EWS youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 10-day long free of cost drone pilot training has been organised by Academy of Maharashtra Research, Upliftment and Training (AMRUT), an autonomous institution of the Government of Maharashtra, for the youths (boys and girls) belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) of the open category. The entire cost of the training will be borne by AMRUT.

After completing the training, various opportunities will open up, such as crop inspection, pesticide spraying, soil testing, monitoring construction projects, progress reporting, surveying, land surveying, map-making, aerial photography, event coverage, and inspection and assistance during situations like floods or earthquakes (natural disasters).

Various courses included

The training will cover basic aerodynamics and types of drones, rules and regulations, components of drone systems and their maintenance, practical flying skills and emergency procedures, weather and airspace knowledge.

Eligibility and application process

Minimum age: 18 years

Minimum qualification: 10th pass

Must be physically and mentally fit

The application process is online

Selection will be based on merit and eligibility criteria

How to apply

To apply, candidates must visit the official website of AMRUT, or they can get detailed information from the district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre.

Selection of 200 candidates from the district

AMRUT has set a target to provide free training to 500 youth from each district across various schemes. District Manager Akshay Lambe has appealed to young boys and girls to take advantage of this opportunity.