An 80-year-old cancer patient called to RTO

Vehicle transfer process: Concern expressed by many

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old cancer patient was called to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday for the transfer of a vehicle. Many witnesses expressed concern and raised question marks on the work in the office seeing the situation of the elderly.

This cancer patient is being given food and water only through a tube. Meanwhile, he was called to the RTO for the 'Before Me' procedure for transfer of his vehicle. Arun Madukar who witnessed the incident said that the senior was kept waiting for an hour in front of the window in the office. The video in this regard went viral on social media. Meanwhile, RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that the RTO had not called the concerned person. The person who brought the cancer patient to the office is responsible for this. No prior idea was given to the RTO staff about it. There is a possibility of malpractices in the resale of vehicles. The possibility of selling vehicles with forged signatures cannot be ruled out. Hence the process of 'Before Me' is implemented. If anyone has a problem, appropriate help is given in that regard.