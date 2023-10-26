An angry mob set JCB on fire; CSMC sustains loss of more than Rs 25L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry residents pelted stones on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) squad and torched the JCB when they reached to remove a tin-shed erected on 3,000 square feet of land, on main road in Jijaunagar (Gut Number 45) which is close to Rajnagar in Mukundwadi area. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and the CSMC has sustained a loss of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh due to burning of JCB.

It is learnt that a 72-year-old woman was staying under the tin shed and the land was in the name of her husband Shivaji Wadekar. She has a registry of the land. When she objected to the action being taken without serving notice, the squad is alleged to have pushed her aside. She fell on the ground due to giddiness. In this situation, the CSMC squad demolished the tin shed. This angered the residents who then gheraoed the officials, jostled them and torched the JCB. The JCB was burnt into ashes till the Mukundwadi police reached the spot. The civic officials disappeared from the spot immediately.

Meanwhile, the former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal along with Wadekar reached the police station. He also urged the municipal commissioner to suspend ward officer Shridhar Tarpe and the building inspector Santosh Gaikwad alleging that they are working by taking ‘supari’.

Why did CSMC reach the spot?

There are prohibitory orders in connection with the 3,000 feet land on the main road in Jijaunagar (near Railway Gate Number 56 and Mukundwadi Gut Number 45). However, the tin shed has been erected and construction work has been done, stated the complaint made by Bansilal Kuche on behalf of the Gorakh Shinde, Ramlal Shinde, Machindra Shinde and Dnyaneshwar Shinde to the CSMC and the police on September 25. Hence the building inspector conducted a spot inspection and informed the ward officer. Later on, after one month, the CSMC squad along with JCB reached the spot for action. Meanwhile, the eyebrows are raised as to why the CSMC intervened in the matter which was subjudice.

Blessings of the police?

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the land mafia is very active in the areas across the railway track due to the blessings of police. This is the reason why the common man’s plot is being grabbed by the administration.

Meanwhile, the CSMC has not given any clarification regarding the action. The ward officer and the building inspector took the action without informing their seniors. They reached Rajnagar without police security. Now, in this anger, the CSMC sustained a loss of JCB. The question is who will pay the expense of JCB.

Inquiry after complaint

The CSMC sustained a loss of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh due to burning of JCB. The action is being taken against the citizens. However, the police stated that it will take action against officials and personnel if they receive the complaint.

Meanwhile, the CSMC ward officer and assistant commissioner Shridhar Tarpe lodged a complaint against seven persons on charge of beating the CSMC personnel and burning the JCB, said the police inspector Shivaji Taware. The names of the accused are Sanjay Gaikwad, Vishal Mhaske, Ashok Sable, Papu Jaybhay, Deepak Ramteke, Dnyaneshwar Tikande and Ashok Yede.

Action without my permission

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said, “The squad had not taken permission from me while taking action in Rajnagar-Mukundwadi area on Thursday. It is necessary to obtain permission while taking action in a sensitive area, but they had not taken the permission. Hence the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi has been ordered to conduct the inquiry. Appropriate action will be taken after receiving his report.”

It so happened that the victim Kamla Wadekar tonight reached Mukundwadi police station to lodge a complaint against the civic officers. She has lodged a complaint against the ward officer and one other. They have been charged with forcibly entering the house and sustaining financial loss to her. The process to file an offence (under section 452, 427, 34 of IPC) was underway till late in the evening.