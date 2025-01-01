Anandostav at River Dale High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual day Anandostav was celebrated at River Dale High School, recently. Chief guests Dr Datta Bhajibhakare, Rajalakshmi Bhajibhakare along with the guests of honour Dr Makarand Diwan and Dr Anagha Diwan were introduced and honoured. Trustees and chief mentor Sakshi Deshpande, managing director Dr Makarand Deshpande, Bhavesh Patel, Kajal Patel, Dr Pravin Somani, and Shweta Somani were present. Students from different classes showcased their talent through various regional dances. A standout moment was the high-energy Malhari dance from Maharashtra. Another highlight was the school symphony where a choir of 100 students performed together, which showcased the beauty of German musical heritage through powerful melodies. Principal Agnel D'cunha presented the school's annual report.