Anganwadi workers observe 100 pc bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anganwadis remained shut down in the district on Tuesday as part of an indefinit strike.

Nearly 2.25 lakh members of Maharashtra Rajya Anganwadi Balwadi Karmachari Unions and other action committees affiliated to All India Trade union Congress (AITUC) called on indefinite strike across the State since Monday for their various demands including grading to Anganwadi workers (III and IV) and Rs 26,000 monthly salary instead of honorarium until pay fixation is done.

Lakhs of Anganwadi workers are participating in the agitation. The AITUC members demonstrated at infront of gram panchayat in different rural places of the district and also submitted a memorandum village development officer and Sapranch.

The names of the places included Pimpalwadi, Pachod, Navgaon, Adul, Shendurwada, Sawkheda, Khuldabad, Gadana, Shivur, Loni, Chincholi, Karmad, Waluj, Chitegaon, Bidkin, Malunja, Siddhanath Vadgaon and Lasur Station. Now, the workers will agitate on the level on December 5 and will submit a memorandum to the tehsildar and child development project officers.

Anganwadi workers and their assistants will demonstrate in front of the Zilla Parishad office on December 7 and will also take out a mega morcha between ZP and to district collector office. Ram Baheti, Tara Bansode, Anil Javle, Shalini Pagare, Jyoti Gaikwad, Meera Adasare Shanno Shaikh, Usha Galande and others worked for the success of the agitation.